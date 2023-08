Gold medalist Mete Gazoz from Türkiye reacts during the award ceremony for the men's Olympic recurve bow individual competition at the Archery World Championship in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo)

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.

Gazoz beat Canadian Eric Peters 6-4 in the recurve men's final.

Gazoz had defeated Chile's Ricardo Soto 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida 7-3 in the semifinals.

D'Almeida clinched a bronze medal by beating Indonesian Arif Pangestu.

Gazoz had also bagged a gold medal in men's individual archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.