 Contact Us
News Sports Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG on three-year contract | Argentine forward completes move to Turkish giants

Galatasaray sign Mauro Icardi from PSG on three-year contract | Argentine forward completes move to Turkish giants

On Sunday, Turkish club Galatasaray made an exciting announcement, revealing a significant transfer deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The deal involves securing the services of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi for a duration of three years. The transfer fee for this high-profile signing amounts to €10 million.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published July 30,2023
Subscribe
GALATASARAY SIGN MAURO ICARDI FROM PSG ON THREE-YEAR CONTRACT | ARGENTINE FORWARD COMPLETES MOVE TO TURKISH GIANTS

Turkish club Galatasaray announced a three-year deal with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, involving a €10 million (over $11 million) transfer fee.

In a statement, the Istanbul side revealed that the transfer fee will be paid to Icardi's former club, spread over four seasons in installments.

Starting from the 2023-2024 season, Icardi will be donning the Galatasaray jersey for the next three seasons. The prolific striker will be earning a net salary of €6 million per season.

Icardi, 30, arrived at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport late on Friday as fans welcomed him, cheering his name.

He spent the 2022-2023 season at Galatasaray on loan and scored 23 goals in 26 appearances, winning the Turkish Super Lig title and becoming a fan favorite.