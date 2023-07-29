James Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on 2-year contract

Sao Paulo confirmed on Saturday that James Rodriguez has joined the Brazilian football giant through June of 2025.

"I'm happy. It's a great opportunity for me and my family. It's a new phase in my life. I'm very happy and with a lot of good feelings," Rodriguez said in a statement.

"I'm a guy who likes to play in a big team, and Sao Paulo is a team great," he added.

Rodriguez formerly played for Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan, and Olympiacos.

The 32-year-old Colombian midfielder was the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil's top scorer, netting six goals.

He helped Porto win the 2011 UEFA Europa League and claimed the 2016 and 2017 UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.