Chicago Bulls sign Turkish forward Onuralp Bitim

In a statement, the Bulls said they signed Bitim on "a two-way contract," which means the 24-year-old will split his time between the Chicago Bulls in NBA, and the Windy City Bulls in the G League next season.

Published July 26,2023
The Chicago Bulls on Tuesday signed Turkish small forward Onuralp Bitim, the NBA franchise confirmed.

The G League is a minor basketball division in the US and Canada.

"Let's gooo #BullsNation," Bitim said on Twitter. The Türkiye forward averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 30 games for Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor in the 2022-23 season.

He was a 2019 Turkish champion with Anadolu Efes, and won the Turkish league's Slam Dunk Contest in 2020.

Last season Bitim was named in the All-EuroCup Second Team.

He is the Bulls' first Turkish player since former center Omer Asik, who played for Chicago in 2010-2012, and 2018.