World Motocross Championship to be taken place in Afyonkarahisar on September 2-3

The FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP) will be held in Afyonkarahisar under the patronage of the Presidency.

The event at the Motorsports Center will take place on September 2-3.

The promotional meeting for the event was held at Feriye Palace with the participation of Afyonkarahisar Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı, Afyonkarahisar Mayor Mehmet Zeybek, and President of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation Bekir Yunus Uçar.

During the meeting, Afyonkarahisar Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı stated, "Afyonkarahisar loves this championship. Motorsport enthusiasts also love Afyonkarahisar. I am proud to be the administrator of a city that hosts such an important and high-quality event."

Bekir Yunus Uçar also emphasized the significant importance of the event for the promotion of Afyonkarahisar and Türkiye.

He stated, "We are a very young federation, but despite our youth, we are one of the top seven federations in terms of service.









