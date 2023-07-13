RUSSIA AND BELARUS WONT BE INITIALLY INVITED TO 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will initially exclude Russia and Belarus when it sends out invitations for the 2024 Paris Olympics to the eligible nations, it said in a statement on Thursday.



However, that doesn't mean both countries won't be allowed to participate in the Games amid Moscow's war in Ukraine and the IOC stressed that it will take a decision "at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions."



The national Olympic committee of Guatemala, currently suspended, also won't receive an invitation, which will be sent on July 26.



The IOC initially banned Russia and Belarus from international sports events after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, a few months ago, it recommended to sports federations to allow Russians and Belarusians a return, as neutral athletes in individual events and under strict conditions.



The IOC stressed in Thursday's statement that this recommendation doesn't concern their participation at the Summer Olympics in Paris next year and the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina in 2026.



