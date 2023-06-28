Ismail Kartal reunites with Fenerbahce for 3rd time as manager

Ismail Kartal inked a one-year deal Wednesday to return as Fenerbahce's manager for a third time.

The Istanbul club gave a heartfelt message to Kartal as they wished him the best of luck for his future at Fenerbahce.

Kartal previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014 - 15 and 2021 - 22 seasons and was assistant manager for the team from 2010 to 2014.

The 62-year-old bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

He also coached several other teams, including Eskisehirspor, Gaziantepspor, Ankaragucu, Caykur Rizespor, Konyaspor and Erzurumspor.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus exited Fenerbahce on June 12 after the team won the 2023 Turkish Cup. "As of today, I am not the head coach of Fenerbahce," he said.

"I told this to our president a few weeks ago," Jesus said in a post-game news conference where he bid farewell to Fenerbahce, where he spent one year.

















