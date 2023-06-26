News Sports Champions League winner Gündogan joins Barcelona from Manchester City

According to the Spanish club, Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan, who won the Champions League, has signed a contract with them until 2025 after his contract with Manchester City expired this month. The Germany international has agreed to make the move to Barcelona.

Champions League winner Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a deal until 2025, the Spanish club said.



The Germany international agreed to a move to Barcelona after his contract with City expired this month. His contract includes an option to stay for one more season and a buyout clause of €400 million.



Gündogan, 32, made his name at Borussia Dortmund before moving to City, where he stayed for seven years, winning the Premier League five times and the Champions League this year.











