Bayern sign Raphaël Guerreiro on free transfer from Dortmund

Bayern Munich have signed left back Raphaël Guerreiro on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday.



"Raphaël Guerreiro has been among the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years. He's versatile and internationally experienced, and fits perfectly into our team as both a character and player," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.



Guerreiro joined Dortmund in 2016 from French side Lorient. During his time with the Bundesliga runners-up, he played 224 games, scoring 40 goals and providing 50 assists.



"When the call came from Bayern, I made my decision fast. It's an honour for me to be able to play for this great club," the player said.



Guerreiro, who can also operate in midfield, is the latest player to switch between the big Bundesliga rivals. Bayern famously signed Robert Lewandowski, Mario Götze and Mats Hummels from Dortmund, although the latter two later returned to the Black and Yellows.



Defender Niklas Süle moved from Bayern to Dortmund last year on a free transfer and Guerreiro is going the opposite way.



Guerreiro is the second player to join Bayern in the current transfer window, with Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer already having signed from July 1 from RB Leipzig.



The two free transfers free up funds for Bayern to possibly buy a big-name striker having tried to muddle through last term without one having sold Lewandowski to Barcelona.



