Italy survive late scare to take third place in Nations League

DPA SPORTS
Published June 18,2023
Italy have claimed third place in the Nations League on Sunday after they held on to a 3-2 win against Netherlands as a late goal for the Dutch side was not enough to force extra-time

Italy were on their way for an easy victory once Federico Dimarco found an early opener in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi made it 2-0 in the 20th.

Steven Bergwijn pulled one back for the Netherlands in the 68th, but Federico Chiesa appeared to have sealed the game just four minutes later with a third for Italy.

But Georginio Wijnaldum put the Dutch team back in the game as he scooped a left-footed strike over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite 11 minutes of added time, the Netherlands were not able to rescue a draw as the Italians held on to their victory.

"We did very well in the first half, but less so in the second half: we were very tired. Overall indications are all good: it was important to win," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Later on Sunday, Croatia and Spain will contest the Nations League trophy.