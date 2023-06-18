Italy survive late scare to take third place in Nations League

Italy have claimed third place in the Nations League on Sunday after they held on to a 3-2 win against Netherlands as a late goal for the Dutch side was not enough to force extra-time



Italy were on their way for an easy victory once Federico Dimarco found an early opener in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi made it 2-0 in the 20th.



Steven Bergwijn pulled one back for the Netherlands in the 68th, but Federico Chiesa appeared to have sealed the game just four minutes later with a third for Italy.



But Georginio Wijnaldum put the Dutch team back in the game as he scooped a left-footed strike over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite 11 minutes of added time, the Netherlands were not able to rescue a draw as the Italians held on to their victory.



"We did very well in the first half, but less so in the second half: we were very tired. Overall indications are all good: it was important to win," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.



Later on Sunday, Croatia and Spain will contest the Nations League trophy.