Erdoğan hosts Galatasaray following Turkish Super League triumph

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Friday with Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray Sports Club's president Dursun Özbek at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the executives, coaching staff and players of Galatasaray Sports Club, who won the Spor Toto Super League, 2022-2023 championship at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul," the Turkish presidency tweeted.

Galatasaray finished the 2022 - 23 season with 88 points, eight points ahead of second-place Fenerbahce.

The Lions won their 23rd Turkish Super League title.