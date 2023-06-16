 Contact Us
The Turkish presidency tweeted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted the executives, coaching staff, and players of Galatasaray Sports Club at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. This special reception took place in recognition of Galatasaray's remarkable achievement as the winners of the Spor Toto Super League for the 2022-2023 season.

Published June 17,2023
ERDOĞAN HOSTS GALATASARAY FOLLOWING TURKISH SUPER LEAGUE TRIUMPH

Galatasaray finished the 2022 - 23 season with 88 points, eight points ahead of second-place Fenerbahce.

The Lions won their 23rd Turkish Super League title.