Real Madrid to sign Bellingham from Dortmund for 103 million euros

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Spanish giants Real Madrid for an initial fee of 103 million euros ($110.4 million), the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The variable transfer compensation will be a maximum of around 30% of the initial fee based on Bellingham's performances and sporting success Real enjoy, Dortmund added.