Turkish club parts ways with Andrea Pirlo after less than 1 year in charge

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagümrük announced Wednesday their decision to part ways with manager Andrea Pirlo after less than 12 months in charge.

"Since we can't continue with Mr. Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future," the club said in a statement.

"We will also use the remaining time in the most effective way to first win all of our games and then plan our future accordingly," it added.

Joining Fatih Karagümrük in June last year, Pirlo tasted 13 wins and suffered 11 defeats in 36 matches.

The 44-year-old kicked off his managerial career at the Bianconeri in 2020 and led the Turin club to twin domestic crowns (Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup in 2021).