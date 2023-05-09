‘NOTHING WITH ANY CLUB’: MESSIS FATHER DENIES RUMORS ABOUT MOVE TO SAUDI ARABIA’S AL-HILAL

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi on Tuesday denied rumors that his son has agreed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

In an Instagram post, Messi said: "There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG. Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision."

"There are always rumors and many use Lionel's name to gain publicity but the truth is only one and we can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there won't be until the end of the season," Jorge added.

In 2021, Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract following his departure from Barcelona.

He produced 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 matches for Paris Saint-Germain this season, but has been heavily criticized for the Champions League last-16 exit to Bayern Munich.

The superstar guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title by defeating 2018 champions France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar.

On Monday, the 35-year-old Argentine on Monday was named Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards.