MAN CITYS RODRI DETERMINED TO AVENGE CL LOSS TO REAL MADRID

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is determined to avenge last year's Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid.



The two clubs face each other again in the last four of this season's competitions with the Spanish giants hosting the first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.



"Football gives you the option to have revenge," the Spain international said. "We have the philosophy you can always learn from past experiences. We did a great two games but football is like this and we didn't go through."



"We will fight again. We will try to learn from what we did bad in that moment," he added.



