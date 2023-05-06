101 MINUTES, 13 SECONDS: SCHALKES BÜLTER GETS LATEST BUNDESLIGA GOAL

Marius Bülter's 102nd-minute 3-2 winner for Schalke in Mainz was the latest Bundesliga goal ever scored since such data collection was introduced in 1992, according to the league's website on Saturday.



Bundesliga.de said that Bülter beat the previous record of SV Hamburg's Lewis Holtby who scored in the 100th minute in 2017 against Cologne.



Statisticians Opta said that Bülter's penalty on Friday night came was taken at 101 minutes and 13 seconds.



The spot kick was given after a lengthy video review and play even continued for another two minutes after the goal. The original added on time had been five minutes but there were some interruptions before the penalty review.



Bülter attributed his nerves like steel to "a lot of training, and it wasn't the first penalty I have taken."



The success gave Schalke a second straight victory and three vital points in their fight against relegation. They had also beaten Werder Bremen in stoppage time last weekend.









