German third-division game abandoned after referee showered by beer

The German third-division game between FSV Zwickau and Rot-Weiss Essen was abandoned on Sunday after the referee was showered with beer from the stands as he walked off at half-time.



Nicolas Winter did not come back out of the dressing room for the second half and abandoned the match.



The score was 1-1, with both teams fighting against relegation. The referee had just sent off a home player and awarded the visitors a penalty which was converted.



"Terrible. Horrible," Zwickau's board spokesman Frank Fischer told Magentasport. "There are certain things that just shouldn't happen. There will be consequences.



"It is out of our hands. We can't have a points deduction or a financial sanction. We plead for a replay."