Sevilla cruise to Europa League semifinals by beating Manchester United 3-0

Spanish La Liga club Sevilla cruised to the UEFA Europa League semifinals by beating English Premier League side Manchester United 3-0 on Thursday.

After the first leg of the quarterfinal match ended with a 1-1 draw, Sevilla took advantage of their home ground to hammer the Red Devils.

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri brought an early lead to the hosts in the eighth minute by taking advantage of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's horrendous back pass at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

French defender Loic Bade made it 2-0 in the 47th minute.

En-Nesyri took the stage again in the 81st minute to seal the final score of the game.

Sevilla, the most successful team of the competition with six titles, have kept pushing onward for their seventh title.

They will take on Italian side Juventus, while Roma will play against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League semifinal round on May 11.



















