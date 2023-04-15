Bayern president Hainer: Mané incident 'not to be tolerated'

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the altercation between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané after the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League "is not to be tolerated."



"What happened after the match in Manchester is not to be tolerated. He (Mané) was punished accordingly. The fine hurts him - even with his (high) salary," Hainer told the Bild newspaper on the sidelines of the basketball game between Bayern and Zalgiris Kaunas on Friday.



According to German media reports, Mané hit team-mate Sané in the face in the dressing room and both players had to be separated by other team-mates after the defeat against City in the first leg of their quarter-finals tie.



Bayern suspended Mané for the game against Hoffenheim on Saturday and will also give the player a fine. The club, however, didn't give any further details.



"He and Sané have talked things over. Such incident can maybe work as a refreshing thunderstorm," Hainer said, and added that Mané apologized to the team.



Coach Thomas Tuchel said after the 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday that Mané will train with the team on Sunday and be part of the squad for the second leg against City on Wednesday.













