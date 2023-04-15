13-year-old Turkish golfer Deniz Sapmaz gets world ranking

Deniz Sapmaz, 13, became Türkiye's youngest golfer on the World Amateur Golf Rankings following her success in national and international tournaments.

Demiz told Anodolu that her parents were golfers affiliated with the Ataşehir Golf Club and she began by becoming interested in the sport during the time she spent at the club.

The pint-sized golfer, who socializes more with golf, said: "The number of my friends increased over time, I was having fun with them. Then I started to take it a little more seriously. But you also need to have fun."

The most important criterion for those who want to start the sport is mental strength, according to the young athlete. "Golf is not just a sport consisting of talent and work. It is more of a mental sport. If you are not mentally strong, your score may be affected," she said.

Deniz wants to win the Evian Juniors Cup, the under-14 tournament.

"I want to participate in the Evian Juniors Cup because it is my last year as a 14-year-old. My long-term plan is to play in the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association)," she said.

Asked if she wants to become the world's No. 1, the young golfer said: "If I become the first in the world ranking, everything would be great but I think I have more time ahead of me. I might be someday."

Deniz, who ranked first in the world in her age group at the "U.S. Kids Antalya Turkish Open 2023" in January and won the "5 Stars International Cup" in the under-15 category in Poland in February, is currently 1802th on the world ranking.

















