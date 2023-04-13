News Sports Bayern bosses meet to discuss altercation between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane

The Bild newspaper as well as broadcasters Sport1 and Sky said that Mane hit Sane in the face and both players had to be separated by team-mates. The reports also added that the two already had a dispute on the pitch late in Tuesday's game over a passing movement between them that went wrong.

DPA SPORTS Published April 13,2023

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic have met to discuss the alleged altercation between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane after the 3-0 Champions League defeat at Manchester City, according to broadcasters Sport1 on Thursday.



The report said that Kahn and Salihamidzic met on Wednesday evening to discuss possible consequences for Mane.



A statement from the club should be released by the end of the week, it said, but coach Thomas Tuchel is attending a news conference on Friday and the topic is expected to be mentioned.



Sane was a starter in the first-leg quarter-final while Mane came on as a substitute in the 69th minute. Bayern face a big challenge in the return leg next week if they want to advance.



Bayern did not want to comment when approached by dpa. Statements from the players have been requested.











