Probe after fans invade track during F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix promoters has been found in breach of safety measures and security protocols after fans invaded the Melbourne track during the Formula One race on Sunday.



Spectators were able to break through security lines onto the track while the race was ongoing, stewards said in a statement issued by the governing body, FIA.



Spectators were able to reach the car driven by Haas's Nico Hulkenberg which was parked at the exit of turn two.



"All of this presented significant danger to the spectators; race officials and the drivers," the stewards said.



The Australian promoter admitted the failures and agreed it was "an unacceptable situation that could have had disastrous consequences," the statement said.



A comprehensive review of the track breach and of the marshals protecting the Hulkenberg car will now be conducted.Stewards also referred the incident to FIA's World Motor Sports Council to determine further steps or whether penalties should be applied.



Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the race, which was interrupted by red flags three times, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.



