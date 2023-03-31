'Not the time' to discuss Messi return at Barcelona, Xavi says

Xavi insisted it is not the time to talk about a potential reunion with Lionel Messi as Barcelona close in on the La Liga title.



Having already secured the Supercopa de Espana, the club's first silverware since Messi's departure in 2021, Barcelona have a commanding 12-point lead in La Liga and hold a 1-0 lead in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid.



A potential treble remains on the cards for Xavi's side, but with Messi now in the final months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the clamour to bring the Argentina World Cup winner back to Camp Nou is growing.



While Xavi is understandably keen to bring his former team-mate back to Barcelona, he is focused on upcoming matches and not potential transfer activity.



"I think this is not the time to talk about Messi's return. I talk to Leo often, we have a friendship, but this is not the time," he told reporters ahead of facing Elche.



"Hopefully, we can see him again here, I would be the first one to be happy. He is the best player in history, but boy, it's not the time.



"We are a month away from winning two titles, and it's time to focus.



"It doesn't depend on me, it depends much more on what Leo wants to do. He's done everything in football, he's won everything; it depends on his happiness.



"We're going to listen to fate. Let's see what happens, there's nothing yet. Let's see the will he has."



Pressed further on Messi and next season, Xavi again sought to shift the focus towards the push for further silverware in this campaign.



"We haven't talked about next year with the board," he said. "We are one step away from winning titles and you talk to me about signings next year.



"Sometimes I do not understand you [the media]. All year round, the talk is to win titles, and now that we are one step away, we talk about players for next season. Let's focus on Elche."