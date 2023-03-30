Gavi to return to his old no. 30 shirt at Barcelona

Gavi will return to his old no. 30 shirt at Barcelona, the Spanish National Professional Football League Association (La Liga) have confirmed.

The Spanish midfielder had previously took on the mantle of former midfielder and current team manager Xavi by wearing his former no. 6 shirt but now Gavi is the no. 30 player of the Barcelona squad on La Liga's recently updated official website.

The 18-year-old wunderkind reached a new contract with Barcelona last September but La Liga blocked registration of the new deal, as Barca seemed over budget amid ongoing financial struggles.

As a result, Gavi, who is a graduate of Barcelona's famous young academy La Masia, will have to remain in juvenile status for now.

It is rumored that German powerhouse Bayern Munich has a keen interest in the young midfielder and is keeping him on close watch.

Gavi is rumored to be likely to join to the Bavarians as well.

He joined Barcelona in 2021 to score 4 goals and make 11 assists in 84 appearances.

The young star also netted three times in 19 appearances for Spain.





















