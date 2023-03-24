Premier League refers Everton for alleged financial breach

English Premier League on Friday referred Everton to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the division's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

"In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22," the Premier League said in a statement.

The decision is related to Everton's spending in 2021-22 season.

The proceedings will be "confidential and heard in private," but the final verdict will be published on the league's website.

Everton said they are "disappointed" over the Premier League's decision, but "prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission."

Everton reported to have recorded losses worth £371.8 million or $388.3 million over past three years. The league, however, allows clubs to lose a maximum of £105 million during that period.

Clubs which break the financial rules can be fined or have points deducted.



















