Goalkeepers can no longer distract penalty takers, new rule to apply in July

Goalkeepers in football can no longer distract penalty takers as a new law on Friday was approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

"The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball is kicked," IFAB said in their law changes 2023/24 report.

"The goalkeeper must not behave in a manner that fails to show respect for the game and the opponent, i.e. by unfairly distracting the kicker," it added.

The IFAB said the goalie must not behave in a way that unfairly distracts the kicker such as delaying the taking of the kick or touching the goalposts, crossbar, or goal net, which are common tricks to break the concentration of the penalty taker.

New rules will come into force from July 1.













