Bayern Munich sacks Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect

Bayern Munich have sacked coach Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, Germany's Bild newspaper reported late Thursday.



Former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was said to be the favourite to succeed Nagelsmann, Bild reported.



Bayern Munich did not immediately comment.



Broadcaster Sky reported Bayern bosses are scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to officially inform Nagelsmann of the news which caused a huge stir on the first day of Germany's Euro 2024 qualifying bid among the press and players alike.



Bayern wingback João Cancelo said he was "a little surprised" following the reports.



"I didn't know. I'm a little surprised. I want to thank coach Nagelsmann because it was him who wanted me at Bayern," he told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV after Portugal beat Liechtenstein 4-0 on Thursday.



"It caught me off guard. I wish him all the luck in the world," Cancelo, who is currently on loan from Manchester City, said.



If the reports are confirmed, Bayern midfielder and captain of Germany's national team Joshua Kimmich will likely be grilled during a press conference alongside national team coach Hansi Flick scheduled for 1200 GMT Friday ahead of a friendly against Peru. Nagelsmann took over as Bayern coach from Flick in 2021.



The giants of German football slipped to second place in the Bundesliga after the 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday.



The 49-year-old Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in the summer of 2021, but was fired last September after a poor spell.



He had previously been at Paris Saint-Germain.



Nagelsmann moved from RB Leipzig to Bayern in the summer of 2021. The 35-year-old's contract was to last until June 30, 2026.









