Napoli president expresses solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye

Italian football club Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said they have always been in solidarity with those who are suffering.

Speaking to Anadolu in an interview, De Laurentiis said that they are in solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye.

De Laurentiis also recalled that Napoli began a fundraiser for victims, co-led by former Fenerbahce player Eljif Elmas last month.

The jerseys of Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Victor Osimhen were offered to raise money for Türkiye and Syria.

De Laurentiis was asked whether there were any players who were interested in the next transfer season in Turkish Super League.

"The club's scout team is always at work so we should never say never," he said.

He went on say that his dream is to guide Napoli to a Serie A title. "Everyone in Napoli hopes to win the championship. I believe several million Napoli will attend the championship celebrations."

Napoli are currently are first in the Italian top tier with 65 points, 15 points ahead of second-place Inter Milan.

Napoli look to secure their first Serie A title in 33 years.

De Laurentiis also took to Twitter to celebrate Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who was awarded the "Best Foreign Athlete of the Year" by the Foreign Press Association in Italy.

"Thanks to the Foreign Press. A beautiful award ceremony for Victor and high-level exchange of views."

More than 49,000 people were killed in Türkiye in twin earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to officials.