Confident Napoli beat Sassuolo to go 18 points clear atop Italian league

Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0 in an away match Friday to open up an 18-point lead in the Italian top-tier division, Serie A.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli's Georgian star, scored the first goal after a run in the 12th minute at Reggio Emilia's Mapei Stadium.

Victor Osimhen, 24, doubled the gap in the 33rd minute when he sent a powerful shot from a very tight angle that beat Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

The Nigerian star scored in his seventh straight Serie A match. Osimhen is playing an important role this season for his club as he has scored 18 goals in 19 league appearances.

Osimhen also tallied 100 career goals including 15 for Nigeria.

Napoli have 62 points in 23 matches to remain atop the Serie A.

Their nearest opponents, Inter Milan, now have 44 points and will play Udinese in Milan on Saturday.

Every week, Napoli are boosting their hopes to bring the Italian title to Naples for the first time since 1990.























