NEYMAR RULED OUT OF PSGS GAME AGAINST TOULOUSE

Neymar will miss his second straight game for Paris Saint-Germain after being ruled out of Saturday's match at home to Toulouse because of a groin problem, the club announced.

The Brazilian has been receiving treatment and training individually this week. He sat out Wednesday's 3-1 victory in Montpellier, in which Kylian Mbappe picked up a thigh injury.

Mbappe faces three weeks on the sidelines and will be unavailable for the first leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14.

Neymar is expected to resume full training next week, as is Sergio Ramos who also came off against Montpellier after suffering a groin strain.













