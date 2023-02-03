Medipol Basaksehir sign former Man Utd winger Adnan Januzaj

Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir on Friday signed former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

In a statement, Basaksehir said Januzaj, who last played for Spain's Sevilla, joined the Istanbul team on a loan deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old Belgian right winger has also played for Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland and Real Sociedad.

Brussels-born Januzaj has a dual citizenship; Belgium and Kosovo, and played for the Belgian national team for 15 times including in 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

He won the 2013 English Premier League title, and the 2016 English FA Cup with Manchester United, and also helped Manchester United win two FA Community Shields.

He secured a Spanish Cup in 2020 while playing for Real Sociedad.







