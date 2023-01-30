He has not scored yet with the "Al-Alamy" shirt.. will Al-Nassr coach and fans turn against Ronaldo early?

About a month after officially joining Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet scored his first official goal.

frustration has increased after the team was eliminated in the middle of the week from the Saudi Super Cup.

It seems that some fans were disappointed and their patience began to run out due to the performance and level of the Portuguese star after the team lost 3-1 to Al-Ittihad in the match that was held at the "King Fahd" International Stadium.

Although "CR7" scored two goals in the friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain, led by Lionel Messi, he missed an opportunity in the Super Cup confrontation.

The French coach Rudi Garcia, expressed - after the end of the match - his regret that Ronaldo was unable to score this opportunity.







