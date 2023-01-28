Union beat Hertha 2-0 in city derby to take over second place

Union Berlin outplayed city rivals Hertha to win 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga with their third straight victory of the year as they continued their remarkable season.

While Union celebrated their best ever run in the Bundesliga, Hertha sacked sports director Fredi Bobic following their sixth loss in the last seven league games that left them in 17th place.

Visitors Union took the lead a minute before the break with Danilho Doekhi beating two defenders in the air to head in a free kick after Hertha had made a confident start.

With the hosts desperate for an equaliser, Union struck again in the 67th minute with a textbook break that ended with Paul Seguin tapping in for a two-goal cushion.

Union keeper Frederik Ronnow then made two superb saves late in the second half to deny Hertha any chance of a late comeback, as the visitors secured their fifth straight league and German Cup win over their city rivals.

Union are on 36 points, with leaders Bayern Munich on 37 following a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hertha's third straight loss of the year means they remain anchored in 17th place on 14 points.







