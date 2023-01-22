GERMANY WONT STOP POLAND FROM SENDING UKRAINE TANKS, BAERBOCK SAYS

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Berlin would not oppose Poland sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.



"We have not been asked so far and ... if we were asked, we would not stand in the way," she told French broadcaster LCI on Sunday evening.



Baerbock was responding to a question about what would happen if Poland supplied the powerful Leopard tanks to Ukraine.



In order for third countries to export the German-made tanks, the government in Berlin must give its consent.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had earlier announced that he would deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's approval if necessary.



"We will not stand idly by while Ukraine is bled dry. Ukraine and Europe will win this war - with or without Germany," he told the PAP news agency on Sunday.



If there is no early agreement with Germany, Poland will form a "smaller coalition" with other countries, he said. These countries would then start supplying some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine without German consent.



