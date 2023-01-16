News Sports Dortmund give Moukoko ultimatum: Sign new deal or find new club

Dortmund give Moukoko ultimatum: Sign new deal or find new club

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has given striker Youssoufa Moukoko a deadline of this week to decide his future.



The 18-year-old Germany international is out of contract in June. The Bundesliga resumes next weekend from its mid-season break when Dortmund host Augsburg on Sunday.



"Youssoufa can now accept this offer and commit to Borussia Dortmund - or we will part ways," Kehl told Kicker magazine on Monday.



"Youssoufa and his advisers know that we expect a decision this week because we want to have the issue settled before the first matchday (of the resumption), so that the lad can also devote himself fully to sporting challenges."



Numerous top clubs from abroad are said to be interested.



"He has received an incredible amount of support from us and has worked hard himself to achieve success," Kehl added.



"Now we have been striving for many months to extend his contract because we are firmly convinced that this club and this constellation are right for Youssoufa's sporting prospects. We have made him a very attractive offer that gives him plenty of room for development."



Cameroon-born Moukoko joined Dortmund in 2016 and since then set numerous scoring records in the youth teams. He was part of the Germany squad at the World Cup in Qatar.



"There are limits for us as a club. And we have shown these limits. Now it's up to him to commit himself promptly," Kehl said.



The contracts of injury-prone veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels are also expiring in June and talks are ongoing.



"It is not unusual not to sign long-term contracts at a certain age," Kehl said.











