The sports court of the German football federation (DFB) has imposed a fine of €15,000 on Borussia Dortmund for unsportsmanlike fan behaviour.



According to the DFB on Wednesday, Dortmund fans fired at least 15 flares during the German Cup game at Hannover on October 19.



The statement said that the Bundesliga club can use up to €5,000 of the total sum for investments in security or violence prevention measures.