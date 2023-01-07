News Sports Valencia fan dies after suffering heart attack shortly before game

A spectator suffered a heart attack shortly before the start of the Spanish league match between Valencia and Cadiz and died in hospital, Valencia said on Friday night.



"We deeply regret the sad news of the death of the Valencianista fan who received emergency treatment tonight at Mestalla before the start of the match," Valencia tweeted.



Friday's game was kicked off with a 10-minute delay because of the incident. The fan was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save his life.













