Liverpool stunned by Brentford as Reds pay for defensive woes

Liverpool crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat against Brentford as a series of defensive blunders damaged their bid for a top four finish in the Premier League on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side endured a nightmare start to 2023 and they had only themselves to blame for the horror show in west London.

Ibrahima Konate's first half own goal set the tone for an evening scarred by mistakes at the back from Liverpool.

Yoane Wissa doubled Brentford's lead and although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got one back, Bryan Mbeumo wrapped up Brentford's first victory against Liverpool since 1938.

In his first appearance since playing in France's World Cup final defeat against Argentina in December, Konate took a large share of the blame for Liverpool's woeful defensive performance.

But the centre-back was far from alone in deserving criticism for a Liverpool display that left them in sixth place, four points behind fourth placed Manchester United who play their game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Although seventh placed Brentford are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, including an impressive win at champions Manchester City just before the World Cup, it was still surprising to see Liverpool torn apart so easily.

Darwin Nunez, signed from Benfica for £64 million ($77 million) last year, was another poster-boy for Liverpool's struggles.

The 23-year-old had 13 shots without scoring in his previous two league games and was out of luck again in the early stages at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Mohamed Salah's superb pass unhinged the Brentford defence and Nunez looked certain to end his barren run when he rounded David Raya.

But Ben Mee scampered back to clear his shot off the line as Nunez held his head in disbelief.