Fenerbahçe grab comfortable 4-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor

Fenerbahçe secured a comfortable 4-0 victory against Atakas Hatayspor on Tuesday in the 16th week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Joshua King scored the opener with a header in the 20th minute and Michy Batshuayi doubled the lead in the 26th minute at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Serdar Dursun dribbled past goalkeeper Erce Kardesler to score the third goal for Fenerbahçe in the 86th minute.

In stoppage time, Gustavo Henrique left a footed shot from very close range to make the score 4-0.

Fenerbahçe jumped to the first place in standings by collecting 32 points, while Atakas Hatayspor have 15 points after 15 matches.

Galatasaray, who have a game in hand, are second with 30 points.