Barcelona star Lewandowski wins 2022 Golden Foot Award

Barcelona's Polish star Robert Lewandowski has been honoured with the 2022 Golden Foot Award at a ceremony held in Monaco.

Before accepting the prestigious award at the Grimaldi Forum on Wednesday, Lewandowski, 34, had his footprint molded.

"I am very happy. I am very proud. And for me, it's a huge honor to win this award, Golden Foot. Because I know that everything what I am doing and I did. I know how hard I have to work for this," Lewandowski said in a video before the ceremony.

"Also, what is important in our lives (is) that we are trying to do and to be also the good," he told the ceremony.

Lewandowski, a longtime Bayern Munich forward who helped it win multiple German Bundesliga titles, in 2020 earned a UEFA Champions League trophy with the club.

This July he left Bayern Munich to join Barcelona.

Also on Wednesday, Türkiye's Fatih Terim, who previously coached the Turkish national team, Galatasaray, Italy's Fiorentina and AC Milan, won the Golden Foot award in the legends category.

Terim secured the 2000 UEFA Cup with Galatasaray, and bagged eight Turkish top-tier Super Lig titles as head coach.

He was Türkiye head coach in the UEFA EURO 96, 2008, and 2016.

The Terim-led Türkiye played in the semifinals in the EURO 2008.

The Golden Foot is a prestigious international award that is given to football figures and players for their athletic achievements and personality, and can only be won once.