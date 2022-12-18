Messi sets World Cup appearance record with 26th game in Qatar final

Lionel Messi set a World Cup appearance record on Sunday when the Argentina captain featured in a 26th match at the global tournament in the final against France.



Messi, 35, moved one ahead of German Lothar Matthäus in what he said will be his last World Cup match. Messi made his debut in 2006 and is playing in his fifth tournament, hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.



Another German, Miroslav Klose, is third with 24 World Cup games.



Messi also became Argentina top scorer during the Qatar tournament where he had netted five times for a total of 11.



French Hugo Lloris meanwhile became the goalkeeper with the most World Cup games, his 20 appearances moving him one ahead of Germany's Manuel Neuer.



