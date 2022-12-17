French superstar Kylian Mbappe chasing down 2nd consecutive World Cup title

Looking to again make history, French superstar Kylian Mbappe is chasing down his second consecutive FIFA World Cup title in the 2022 final against Argentina on Sunday.

After bagging a World Cup trophy in 2018, Mbappe is hot on the trail of another title in Qatar.

- 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP

Mbappe was the quintessential wunderkind of the French World Cup squad in 2018-a team that featured stars in their primes like Paul Pogba, Alexandre Lacazette, Antoine Griezmann, and Thomas Lemar.

He netted his first World cup goal in a 1-0 group stage win over Peru on June 21, 2018, making him, at age 19, the youngest French scorer in World Cup history.

Nine days later, Mbappe scored twice in a 4-3 win over Argentina, making him only the second teen to score two goals in a World Cup match, following Brazilian legend Pele's feat, way back in 1958.

Mbappe again distinguished himself in the final, which ended in a 4-2 victory for France over Croatia. His goal from 25 yards (22.9 meters) away made him the second teen after Pele to score in the tournament's final.

- 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

Mbappe netted his first goal at the 2022 tournament in a Group A match against Australia, which ended with a 4-1 victory for France.

He scored both goals to beat Denmark 2-1 in the second Group A match.

The 23-year-old led the way to France's 3-1 Round of 16 win over Poland, with two goals and an assist.

Mbappe, with five goals under his belt in Qatar, shares the top scorer honors with his opponent in the final, Lionel Messi.

If France win the 2022 title, it will be the third nation to bag consecutive World Cup titles, following Italy and Brazil.

Italy won the 1934 and 1938 tournaments, while Brazil bagged back-to-back World Cup titles in 1958 and 1962.



