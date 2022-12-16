 Contact Us
News Sports Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies at age of 53

Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies at age of 53

Former Serbia international-turned-coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has died of leukemia at the age of 53, his family said in a statement on Friday. His wife Arianna and their five children deplored the "unjust and premature death" of Mihajlovic who played for numerous clubs in Italy and competed in the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships.

Reuters SPORTS
Published December 16,2022
Subscribe
FORMER AC MILAN AND BOLOGNA MANAGER MIHAJLOVIC DIES AT AGE OF 53

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for and coached numerous Italian Serie A teams, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Mihajlovic was sacked as manager of Serie A club Bologna in September after they failed to record a win in their first five league matches.

The Serbian had become Bologna manager for the second time in 2019 and had been in charge while battling a severe form of leukaemia.

His playing career included lengthy spells at Sampdoria and Lazio and he also managed Serbia.

"A great man, a great fighter, we will remember him as one of the best Serbian players ever to play in Italy," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a tweet as tributes began to flood in from inside and outside the football world.



Kaynak: AFP