Cristiano Ronaldo makes Real Madrid return, for training

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez granting him permission to use their training facilities as he looks for a new club.



Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated last month after he criticised the Red Devils' hierarchy – including manager Erik ten Hag – in a controversial interview.



The Portugal captain created more headlines at the World Cup, where he was dropped to the bench for A Selecao's 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16, as well as their 1-0 quarter-final defeat against Morocco.



Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr have been strongly linked with a move for Ronaldo, with coach Rudi Garcia saying he would be "delighted" to coach the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.



However, no deal has yet been done, and Premier League side Chelsea continue to be touted as another possible destination for the 37-year-old.



For now, Ronaldo has returned to the site of his peak years, with AS reporting he reached out to Madrid president Perez to ask permission to use the club's Valdebebas training ground.



Ronaldo won 15 trophies – including four Champions League titles – during a nine-year spell with Madrid, while becoming their record scorer with 450 goals.



While Al Nassr are favourites to secure Ronaldo's signature, Spanish media reports have suggested he could opt to continue his career in Qatar, while a return to his first club Sporting CP has also been mooted.



Ronaldo's only goal at the World Cup came from the penalty spot against Ghana in the group stage, meaning he remains the highest-scoring player in the tournament's history (eight goals) to fail to net in a knockout tie.



