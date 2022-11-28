Turkish federation condemns assault on goalkeeper by fan

Turkish football federation (TFF) has condemned the violence that halted a second-division game on Sunday after a fan attacked a goalkeeper with a corner flag and spectators were injured by fireworks.

Local media reported that the match between Goztepe and Altay was called off midway through the first half after fireworks were thrown at Goztepe supporters, requiring ambulances to enter the pitch to treat injured fans.

Videos on social media showed a supporter running across the pitch during the stoppage and attacking Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc from behind, before he was restrained by players and security staff.

"We condemn the incidents that took place during the match between Goztepe and Altay in Izmir and the dastardly attack on Altay goalkeeper Ozenc," the TFF said in a statement.

"While wishing a speedy recovery to the injured football fans, we also wish a speedy recovery to Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç, who was subjected to violence by the attacker who entered the pitch."





