Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dead at 52

Former Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir died Saturday after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND). He was 52.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie," his family said in a statement via the Scottish Rugby Union.

Doddie was a Scottish rugby union player who made 61 international appearances for the national team and represented the British and Irish Lion team.

Weir was an inspirational name for those suffering from MND, which he had for years.

"With his actions Doddie has both humbled and inspired us and many others. He was the very best of us and will be sorely missed," said the Scottish Rugby Union.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also extended condolences, noting the MND Association's tweet.

"Rest in peace Doddie Weir OBE. All my family's thoughts are with Kathy and her sons," he wrote on Twitter.

Weir was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2019 for services to rugby, motor neurone disease research and the Scottish Borders community.