PORTUGALS DANILO PEREIRA SIDELINED BY BROKEN RIBS AT WORLD CUP

Portugal defender Danilo Pereira will miss his country's final two World Cup group games after he fractured three ribs during a training session, the team said Sunday.

Danilo started alongside Ruben Dias in central defence for Portugal in their opening 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H.

The Paris Saint-Germain player was hurt in training on Saturday and has been ruled out Portugal's matches against Uruguay on Monday and South Korea on December 2.

The 31-year-old is set to undergo further scans to determine whether he could return should Portugal reach the knockout stage.

Portugal top their section with three points while South Korea and Uruguay both have one apiece.