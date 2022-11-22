DENMARK DRAW WITH TUNISIA 0-0 IN 2022 WORLD CUPS 1ST GOALLESS DRAW

Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw with Tunisia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Group D match on Tuesday, the tournament's first game that ended without any goals being scored.

The Tunisians dominated the early stages, but Denmark later began to dominate possession. Yet, none of the teams could convert good chances successfully at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

In the second half, Danish forward Andreas Cornelius missed a clear chance in front of the post. His close range header hit the crossbar.

In the stoppage time, Denmark appealed for a penalty for a possible handball, but it was rejected after a VAR review by the referee.

In another Group D match, defending champions France will play against Australia. The match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah will start at 1900 GMT.