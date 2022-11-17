News Sports Infantino announced as only candidate for FIFA presidency

DPA SPORTS Published November 17,2022

Gianni Infantino is set for a third term as president of FIFA after football's world governing body said on Thursday he was the only candidate for next year's election.



The vote takes place on March 16 in the Rwandan capital Kigali.



The 52-year-old Swiss has already received backing from South America, Asia and Oceania despite the controversies surrounding the upcoming Qatar World Cup and his botched plans to hold the event every two years.



The German football federation announced on Wednesday that it would not openly support Infantino but would also not nominate an alternative.









