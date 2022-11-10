Kean strike gives unconvincing Juventus win at Verona

 Contact Us
Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday's 1-0 victory at Verona which extended his team's league winning run to five matches. Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour mark of a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to put Juve provisionally third in Italy's top flight.

Published November 10,2022
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances.

The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.

Kean struck on the hour mark when he ran into the box and keeper Lorenzo Montipo smothered his shot but could not stop it from tickling into the net.

The visitors had a scare five minutes from time when Verona were awarded a penalty after a high boot from Leonardo Bonucci, but the decision was changed after a VAR check.

Juventus are third on the table with 28 points from 14 games, with Lazio to play later on Thursday. Verona are bottom of the table with five points.